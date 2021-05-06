Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

UNIT opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

