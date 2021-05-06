Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UBA opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $739.94 million, a PE ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

