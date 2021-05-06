US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,413 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $37,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

