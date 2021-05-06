US Bancorp DE Buys 6,577 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.