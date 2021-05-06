US Bancorp DE Purchases 12,731 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 71,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.