US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,043 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $104.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

