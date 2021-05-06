US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

