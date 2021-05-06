US Bancorp DE Sells 15,284 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.