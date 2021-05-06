USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

