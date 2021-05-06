USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%.
NYSE:USAC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
