USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%.

NYSE:USAC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.