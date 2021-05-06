USDX Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007382 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.