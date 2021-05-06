V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,954,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:VFC opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

