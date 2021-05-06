Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,667.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.