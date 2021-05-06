VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Position Raised by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

