VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

ITM stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.