Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 304,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,758,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.