Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

