Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,737,000 after buying an additional 606,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,182,000 after buying an additional 84,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,082. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.