Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 353.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,509 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

