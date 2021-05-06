Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VONG stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.83 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.