Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VONG stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.83 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.