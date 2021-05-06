Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 513.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,592.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $13,083,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 13,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,475. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

