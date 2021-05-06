Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.51.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.