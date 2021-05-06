Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.