Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

