Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $138.80. 123,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

