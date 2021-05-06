Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of VRNS opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

