Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.