Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

VRNS opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

