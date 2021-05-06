Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 890,513 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,158 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 162.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 599,154 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

