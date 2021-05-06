Vecima Networks (VCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$15.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.05. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$9.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

