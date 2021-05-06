Vecima Networks (VCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.37 million for the quarter.
Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$15.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.05. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$9.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.
Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.