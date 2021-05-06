Vector Group’s (VGR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Vector Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,781 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

