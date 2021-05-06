Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $6,954.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,469.63 or 1.00256260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.06 or 0.00692671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $787.33 or 0.01373499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.00344976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005167 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

