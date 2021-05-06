Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.