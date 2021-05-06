Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,400 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 445.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 252,489 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

