Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,474 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

