Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $76.71 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

