Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $196.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.