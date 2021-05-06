Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

