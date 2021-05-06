Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 3,939 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

