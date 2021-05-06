Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,197.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

