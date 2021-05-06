Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

