Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $213,021.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,254.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 915,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,996. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

