Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 9,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,309. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5,375,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.