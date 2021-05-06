Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5,659,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

