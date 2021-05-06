Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director William Don Ellis Sells 25,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VBTX opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 443,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veritex by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

