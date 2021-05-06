Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

VRNA opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,176 shares of company stock valued at $90,064 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

