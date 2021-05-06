Verso (NYSE:VRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.95

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $16.38. Verso shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 4,794 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Verso alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $556.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Verso by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Verso by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Verso by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verso by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.