Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

