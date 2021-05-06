Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.11

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 1843328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

