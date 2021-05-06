Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.08. 77,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,560. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

